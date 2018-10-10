Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, enters first home game from the rafters to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

PHILADELPHIA– Gritty has captured the national spotlight in the past few weeks, and grabbed it again on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers new mascot made his debut at the team’s first home game of the season in a way only Gritty could: swinging in from the rafters to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

Eat your heart out @MileyCyrus, @GrittyNHL came in like a wrecking ball tonight. Here's his incredible entrance into his first home regular season game. pic.twitter.com/WpqsY7HAy3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 9, 2018

The move is just the latest in a long list of hi-jinks during Gritty’s first month of existence.

Philadelphia lost its home opener to the San Jose Sharks by a score of 8-2.

The team fell to 1-2-0 on the season.