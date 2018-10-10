FOX43 Capitol Beat – Rep. Mark Rozzi (Oct. 10)

This week, FOX43's Matt Maisel sits down with State Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to discuss his bill which would eliminate statutes of limitations on criminal charges and civil lawsuits for sexual abuse victims. Rozzi's legislation would also open a two-year window for survivors to retroactively sue their abusers. It has passed the State House and is teed up for a heated debate in the State Senate next week.
