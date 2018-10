Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Cora, the Mastiff Mix!

Cora joins us today from the York SPCA.

She is looking for a family that would be willing work on her confidence in new situation and with new people.

It would be best that Cora go to a home without small children, as they can make her nervous.

Check her out in the above clip.