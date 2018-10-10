× House approves bill that would provide PA students additional options to fulfill HS graduation requirements

HARRISBURG — A bill that would provide Pennsylvania students with additional options to fulfilling high school graduation requirements beyond the Keystone Exams was approved Wednesday by the House, according to a House Republican Caucus release.

The legislation, known as Senate Bill 1095, would give students who do not score proficient on the Keystone Exams an opportunity to demonstrate their graduation readiness through alternative means, including, but not limited to, work-based learning programs, a service learning project or an offer of full-time employment as evidence of post-secondary readiness, the release stated.

“The education system is changing, and we are more aware than ever before that a student’s academic prowess does not always shine through on a written test,” said Rep. Alexander Charlton. “Pennsylvania needs to evolve and modernize its approach to education and testing, and Senate Bill 1095 is a solid step in that direction.”

The bill would also put the Keystone Exam graduation requirement on hold until the 2021-2022 academic year after it expires next year, when the alternate graduation options would take effect.