How to avoid deer-related crashes during the peak season

YORK COUNTY -- Drivers beware, we are now in the season when drivers are most likely to be involved in a deer-related crash. State Farm reports that the chance of hitting a deer dropped sligtly for the nation last year, but here in Pennsylvania the number of crashes actually rose.

the number one thing you can do as a driver to avoid colliding with deer is to stay alert and avoid distractions. that includes things like looking at your phone when you should be looking at the road and wooded areas off to the side.

The month of October kicks off what is known as the deer mating season. During October, November and even December, PENNDOT says the animals become less aware of their surroundings.

Here in Pennsylvania State Farm Insurance reports that Pennsylvania drivers had a 1 in 63 chance of a deer related crash in 2017. This is the 3rd highest rate in the country.

here are some tips on how to avoid colliding with a deer:

Stay alert and avoid distractions like your phone.

Watch for wooded areas where deer are likely to travel in groups.

Use high beams to help illuminate the door and reflection of eyes.

Brake as necessary but try not to swerve.

Reduce speed and honk

Do not veer off the road. This may cause an even bigger crash.

Avoid driving at peak deer activity times between dusk and dawn.

If you are involved in a deer-related accident you do not always have to report it to the police. If the vehicle is damaged to the point that it cannot be driven from the scene or if you are injured, you must report the collision.

Minor crashes and fender benders can be reported directly to your insurance company.

There is also a number you can call if you see a deer on the road that needs to be removed. Motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.