× Lancaster Parking Authority asking for public input for study

LANCASTER, Pa — A study in underway to assess the status of current and future parking and transportation.

Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, said the city hasn’t conducted a parking study in roughly 15 years.

He said with the economic growth and development in the city since then, they want to update their status.

A third-party consultant, Kimley-Horn and Associates out of Virginia, will look at the “supply, demand and forecasting” of parking in the Central Business District of the city and targeted neighborhoods.

The $152,300 study is commissioned by a combined effort between the Lancaster Parking Authority, the City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Housing Partnership (LHOP)/Southwest.

Cohen said the study will assess several aspects, including the current demand for parking in the city and targeted neighborhoods, the impact of current and future development and technology like Uber, Lyft and the potential for autonomous vehicles.

The Parking Authority is planning public input sessions to hear residents’ perspectives.

“Ideas, suggestions, they know their area better than anyone else. [The] consultant will put that information together and hopefully have a really good, viable list of action items that can be implemented in the communities to help deal with parking issues, deal with transportation issues,” said Cohen

The study is expected to be completed in the next four to six months.

Here is a scheduled for the public input sessions:

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 6-8 p.m.: The Southeast Neighborhood Revitalization Area known as South East Elm Street or SEES, San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 6-8 p.m.: The Southwest Neighborhood Group known as SoWe, St. Joseph Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, 17603.

Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 6-8:30 p.m.: The Lancaster Central Business District or CBD and the New Holland/East Walnut corridor, Lancaster City Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA. 17602.

There will also be an online survey component in either English or Spanish for anyone who cannot make the public input sessions, in person.

A survey will be posted to the Lancaster Parking Authority’s website on Monday, October 22.