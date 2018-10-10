Lancaster Township couple facing drug charges after search uncovers marijuana, methamphetamine
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster Township couple is facing charges after a recent search of a home uncovered marijuana and methamphetamine.
Quincy Parks, 41, and Luisa Florentino, 36, are facing multiple felony charges for the incident.
On October 1, officials searched a home on Baron Drive as the culmination of an ongoing investigation of suspected dealing.
During the search, detectives found:
- 17.5 ounces of marijuana
- 8.25 ounces of THC (the active component in marijuana)
- Nearly an ounce (25 grams) of methamphetamine
- $2,380 cash
- A 45-caliber pistol
- Paraphernalia
Parks and Florentino were arraigned, and bail was set at $250,000 a piece.
