Lancaster Township couple facing drug charges after search uncovers marijuana, methamphetamine

Parks (left) Florentino (right)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster Township couple is facing charges after a recent search of a home uncovered marijuana and methamphetamine.

Quincy Parks, 41, and Luisa Florentino, 36, are facing multiple felony charges for the incident.

On October 1, officials searched a home on Baron Drive as the culmination of an ongoing investigation of suspected dealing.

Items found in search of Parks, Florentino home

During the search, detectives found:

  • 17.5 ounces of marijuana
  • 8.25 ounces of THC (the active component in marijuana)
  • Nearly an ounce (25 grams) of methamphetamine
  • $2,380 cash
  • A 45-caliber pistol
  • Paraphernalia

Parks and Florentino were arraigned, and bail was set at $250,000 a piece.