Local shoe shop closing after 141 years in business

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., York County — A York County shoe shop is closing its doors after nearly 141 years in business.

Reineberg’s Shoes & Shoe Repair in Springettsbury Township is holding a going-out-of-business sale today.

This comes after owner Bob Reineberg, who has been running the shop for over 30 years, says it’s time to close.

The fourth-generation owner told FOX43 that while he is sad to let the store go, he wants to be able to spend more time with family.

“I think it’ll hit me when I lock the doors for the last time but right now I am still concentrating on taking care of people,” Reineberg said.

Dozens of customers have been lining up to get in on the deals — one being Martha Kenny of Red Lion.

“I thought ‘I got to get here on the sale day, I need to get one more pair of shoes anyway because I am so used to wearing their good quality shoes,'” she said.

Reineberg added that there’s still a lot of inventory left and he plans on staying open until everything is sold.

Reineberg’s Shoes & Shoe Repair is located at 1031 Haines Rd, York, Pennsylvania 17402.