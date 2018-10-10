× Man accused of sexually assaulting child in PA arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in FL

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Cumberland County was arrested Wednesday in Florida, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Ramon Luis Hernandez, formerly of Carlisle, was turned over to Seminole County authorities pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

In September, State Police began investigating alleged sexual assaults committed against a minor, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A month later — on October 4 — police obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez, charging him with indecent assault and other related offenses, the U.S. Marshals Service added.

Police learned that he had fled to Florida and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was then asked to apprehend him.

“It is important to bring those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “It is my hope that the victim will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”