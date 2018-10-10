× Man facing charges after falsely reporting he had been shot, shoplifting from store in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after falsely reporting that he was shot, but was found to be uninjured other than a few scratches. Days later, he was arrested after shoplifting.

Adam Stake, 35, is facing charges for false alarms to agency of public safety and retail theft for his role in the incidents.

On October 2 around 5:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Mill Street in Columbia for a reported shooting victim.

County Radio advised that the caller reported he was shot in the stomach, but did not know his location.

Police searched along the railroad and trail and found Stake in a creek bed, entangled in brush and undergrowth.

After performing a check of Stake to identify the gunshot location, it was found that he was uninjured other than a few superficial scratches.

Police said that Stake was un-attentive and seemed to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

On October 5 around 8:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue in Columbia for a reported shoplifter.

Upon arrival, police identified the shoplifter as Stake, and he was placed under arrest.

Due to Stake’s previous convictions for retail theft, his latest charge was upgraded to a Felony 3.

He was transported and committed to Lancaster County Prison.