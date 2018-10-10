MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Emma Carl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Emma Carl is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Emma is in the fifth grade at Hans Herr Elementary School in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District. Like many young persons, Emma is interested in athletics but has yet to zero in on one particular sport. She has been in soccer, lacrosse, and softball. For the past few years, she has shown a lasting interest in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has competed in her skill class in Philadelphia competitions, placing second two years in a row. Emma has a pet dog, a Chug (a cross between a Chihuahua and a Pug). She also has a hamster she adores named Bella. She is quite crafty and creative. As for Emma's future plans -- she has varied among being in the CIA, becoming an astronaut, and becoming a vet, to name a few. She has really developed an interest in watching weather systems form and trying to predict their effects. It is not unusual for her to have weather on often and for a long time during such instances.

