Members of PA's Task Force 1 group deployed to help with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that members of the PA Task Force 1 group — a highly trained search and rescue team — has been deployed to Alabama to assist with recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Michael, which made landfall on the Florida panhandle earlier today.

The team will include approximately 45 search and rescue personnel and support staff.

“Some members of this team recently returned from nearly three weeks in North Carolina to help with the response and recovery from Hurricane Florence,” Wolf said in a press release. “We are proud that we have dedicated personnel who train regularly for this type of work and who are ready to go when called upon, and we are incredibly grateful for the loved ones and employers who support them on these missions.”

The team reported to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama to await more specific mission instructions. PA Task Force 1 is one of more than two dozen federal urban search and rescue teams overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is not known how long this deployment will last.