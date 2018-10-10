New Fall Menu at Bonefish Grill-Camp Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL,Pa--- Fall is here which means a new menu at Bonefish Grill for you to try out. This morning, FOX43's Chris Garrett had the opportunity to sample some of the wonderful dishes, cocktails and desserts Bonefish Grill has to offer for the season.

This morning dishes/Drinks and Dessert:

Saucy Shrimp + Grits - Tender shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, and Kalamata olives in a velvety lime-tomato garlic sauce served over goat cheese infused grits, finished with crumbled Feta cheese.

Seafood Johnny Cakes + Eggs - Seven savory corn-based mini pancakes blended with roasted shrimp and bay scallops, topped with two poa

ched eggs and creole sauce, served with crispy Applewood bacon.

Fresh Swordfish & Pumpkin Ravioli - Wood-grilled Swordfish, topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a hint of butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and our seasonal vegetable.

Kung Pao Monkfish - Wild Monkfish aka "Poor Man's Lobster" flash fried and tossed in a sweet chili soy glaze, with a traditional medley of Asian vegetables and peanuts over jasmine rice.

Lobster Fritters -A savory mixture of tender Lobster and corn, crisped to a golden brown, served with our house-made honey sriracha sauce.

Fresh Apple Martini - Perfect Fall cocktail - fresh apples infused 3 days in vodka, finished with a touch of honey & cinnamon sprinkle

Spiced Pear Mule - Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, fresh lime, house-made ginger syrup, ginger beer over crushed ice & garnished with candied ginger and a sprig of rosemary

Bananas Foster - A shareable classic. Bananas sautéed with butter, brown sugar, Myers Dark Rum , and served with crispy cinnamon tortillas and vanilla ice cream.