PennDOT hosts Facebook discussion prompting questions circulating Real ID requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- PennDOT hosted a Facebook live session on Wednesday, to answer questions circling Real I-D.

The new federally mandated card, which goes into effect in 2020, had many wondering just what exactly is required and how they will be affected.

However, some outside of a Harrisburg PennDOT licensing center say it’s the first time they’ve heard about it.

“I haven’t seen anything so if there’s something being done, I know nothing about it and I was in there for a good twenty minutes," said Jocelyn Wadley, Harrisburg resident.

Officials with PennDOT say while the idea of getting a Real I-D may sound a bit confusing, they are working hard to simplify the process, spread the word and answer questions before the deadline quickly approaches.

So why is Real I-D required and who needs to get one?

FOX43 reached out to PennDOT to get the facts.

“We’re complying with the federal law so that’s why we are making real I-D products available to our customers," said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT spokesperson.

The card, which is a more secure version of a drivers license, was passed on a federal level in response to 9/11 attacks.

Here's how it works: If you don’t have a passport, Military I.D. or other accepted form of identification and are flying domestically -- or entering a federal facility, you’ll need to get one.

“If we didn’t require Real I-D then our customers would run into issues using their Pennsylvania Drivers License after 2020 trying to get onto airplanes," said Campbell.

Real I-D's will be available in Pennsylvania in March, but won’t be federally required until October 2020.

“I don’t know why anyone would want a passport to fly domestically, there’s no reason to have a passport," said Patrick Hay, Mechanicsburg.

Patrick Hay, who recently moved to Pennsylvania says he had Real I-D in Nevada, where it is also required.

“If you have Real I-D, it makes it easier to go from state to state," said Hay.

PennDOT officials say that's exactly what the card will do in the long run.

“We’re trying to make this as easy to understand as possible. We understand that it can seem complicated so we’re trying to be as forthcoming as possible and give as much information as we can," said Campbell.

A Real I-D will cost you $30 -- plus another $30.50 to renew your driver's license.

If you received your license in the state of Pennsylvania after September of 2003, you can apply to get one online.

If you didn't, you can go to any PennDOT center and bring proper documents to apply.

You'll need a social security card, birth certificate as well as two different proofs of residency.

If your name has recently changes, you'll also need to show documents that prove that name change.

For more information on Real I-D you can head to: dmv.pa.gov