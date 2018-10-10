× PennDOT schedules public meeting at Harrisburg Mall to discuss Interstate 83 interchange construction projects

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a public meeting on October 18, from 1 pm to 7 pm at Harrisburg Mall to discuss planned Interstate 83 interchange construction projects. Harrisburg Mall is located on 3501 Paxton Road in Harrisburg. For additional information, call 717-737-9422.

The first construction phase consists of the Eisenhower Interchange Reconstruction Project, which extends through Lower Paxton Township, Paxtang Borough, and Swatara Township. Improvements include widening the mainline I-83 corridor to three mainline lanes in each direction with directional connections to I-283 and US 322. The interchange will include local access connections to Derry Street and a new interchange that will connect I-83 to Paxton Street in the area of the Harrisburg Mall.

The second section is known as I-83 East Shore Section 3 Project and begins where Section 2 ends at 29th Street and continues west to the Susquehanna River. Improvements include widening the mainline I-83 corridor to three mainline lanes in each direction with upgraded interchanges at 17th/19th Streets, 13th/Cameron Streets, and 2nd/Front Streets.

Harrisburg Mall is located on 3501 Paxton Road in Harrisburg.

