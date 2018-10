LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects accused of passing $1,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills at a Lancaster store recently.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Nordstrom Rack store in the Shoppes at Belmont on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit an anonymous online tip.