Showers expected much of Thursday, and it’s the last mild day before a fall chill settles in across the area!

WET WEATHER LEADS TO FALL TEMPERATURES: This evening starts mainly cloudy with spotty showers but the rain chance goes up later tonight. Temperatures hover in the 70s and it is humid. The morning commute is likely to be slow with showers likely. It’s another very warm start to the day. Rain picks up, heavy at times, through the day. Afternoon readings are in the middle 70s and the last day above average for several days. Potential rain amounts range from a quarter of an inch up to one inch. Rain showers taper then end during the evening. The winds pick up in the evening and continue breezy through the day Friday. Much chillier air and drier air spills in from the northwest. Morning lows are in the lower 50s with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 60s. Skies start mostly sunny then cloud up with colder air aloft helping to produce afternoon clouds. Clouds break up during the evening. Plan on extra layers if heading out Friday evening. Temperatures will be chilly in the 50s then drop to much cooler readings early Saturday.

WEEKEND CHILL: While closer to seasonable averages, the chilliest air of the season arrives early morning with lows bottoming out in the lower and middle

40s. High pressure builds in and brings a sunny day. The breeze is much calmer too. Temperatures barely touch 60 for highs so many places are in the 50s despite the bright sunshine. A calm and clear night will lead to even chillier readings Sunday morning. Plenty of sunshine to begin the day before clouds increase. There is an isolated shower threat during the late afternoon and evening. Highs are in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures recover a bit Monday, into the upper 60s, ahead of the next cold front, which brings a chance for showers. Showers may linger into early Tuesday before drier weather returns. Skies are partly sunny and the breeze picks up too. Temperatures remain in the 50s for the day.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist