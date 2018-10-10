× Two York Co. students charged with making terroristic threats

YORK COUNTY — Two ninth grade students have been charged with making terroristic threats, according to the Central York School District.

The district said in a statement that the students — one from Central York High School and another from York County School of Technology — have been removed from school.

District administrators were notified Saturday of a concerning statement which was overhead a day prior. Northern York County Regional Police then began investigating the incident.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority. We treat any information we receive regarding a safety concern seriously and act urgently to investigate and bring to resolution such a situation,” the district statement said in part. “We are grateful to our students, faculty and staff, as well as our parents/guardians, for your continued vigilance when it comes to school safety. We encourage you to keep talking with students about the importance of reporting anything you see or hear that concerns you, or poses a risk to safety, to a teacher, administrator or police officer.”