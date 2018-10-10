× Update: Charlie the Lancaster Mounted Police horse has his missing badge back

LANCASTER — Proving that some stories really do have happy endings, Officer Charlie of the Lancaster Mounted Police has his missing badge back.

According to a post on the Lancaster Mounted Police and K-9 Unit’s Facebook page, the badge, which fell off Charlie’s harness while he and his rider, Officer Gregory Berry, were patrolling downtown Lancaster last Thursday.

The leather holder was later found, but the badge it carried was missing.

Lancaster Police put out an APB on the missing badge Tuesday afternoon, and later that day, the badge was returned, police say.

As you can see by the photo accompanying the Lancaster Mounted Police and K-9 Unit’s Facebook post, Charlie is pretty happy about it.