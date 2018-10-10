Wednesday is one more day near 80 degrees before a shift to cooler, fall weather begins

ONE MORE WARM & STUFFY DAY: It’s more unseasonable warmth and humidity for this time of year on Wednesday, but it is the last day for some time. The morning begins with a mixture of clouds and clear skies. There are some hazy spots again, perhaps some patchy areas of fog. Temperatures begin in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds build ahead of the next cold front. Also, moisture streams in from the Atlantic as we watch this front’s interaction with Hurricane Michael as it gets pulled inland and through the SE US. This keeps plenty of clouds in place, but it could also bring a few light showers before the day is done. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Showers fill in Wednesday evening and through the night. Expect lows in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

BREAKING THE WARMTH: On Thursday, the next cold front crosses through, and it’s a potent one. It also brings some more added moisture associated with Michael, so the day looks like quite the soaker. We miss the brunt of the remnant moisture to the south, but we’ll have to watch for some potential minor flooding in a few locations. Some locations could see anywhere from a half of an inch up to about an inch of rainfall. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. In the wake of the front, less humid and cooler—yes, cooler air works into the region! Skies are partly sunny for Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a bit of a breeze. Finally, the crisp and cool feel of fall missing so far for October arrives!

COOLER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend continues the return to the fall feel that’s been lacking for much of the month! Saturday brings a good amount of sunshine and cool temperatures. Before sunrise, there’s a small chance for a light sprinkle or two, but most are dry, and of course stay dry through the rest of the day. Readings are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday is a chilly start under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rebound quickly though the morning, but clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers arrive for some Sunday evening and night, and the chance lingers into Monday as well. Temperatures on Monday are a little higher in the 60s. Tuesday brings the chance for some showers as well, but they are very early during the morning. The rest of the day is cool, partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!