York County libraries to offer educational seminars on heroin, opioids, addiction and Narcan
YORK COUNTY — The County of York and York County Libraries are launching an educational campaign to teach about heroin, opioids, addiction, substance abuse and Narcan, the life‐saving medication used to reverse the
effects of an opioid overdose.
Through the York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission, the county and libraries will hold courses over the
next several months to educate people about the public health crisis that has killed hundreds of York
Countians over the last several years.
Both trainings are scheduled for multiple dates in October, November, December and January at
library locations around York County. For more dates and locations, visit yorklibraries.org. These
programs are free and open to the public.
The courses are:
- Opioid 101: Is addiction a disease or a bad behavior? Is it voluntary or involuntary? How do we treat individuals with a substance use disorder? This program will help people gain a better understanding of addiction, its effects and the recovery process. It will examine factors for people who could be at‐risk for developing a substance use disorder and give the audience information on available treatment options. Courses will be held Oct. 17 from 6‐7:30 p.m. at Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover and on Oct. 25 from 6‐7:30 p.m. at Arthur Hufnagel Public Library in Glen Rock
- Narcan 101: What are the risk factors associated with opioid overdose? How can you prevent an
overdose? What are signs and symptoms of an overdose? Also, what to do in the event of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and more about substance abuse treatment and recovery. Course will be held Oct. 6 from 2‐3 p.m. at Martin Library in York and Oct. 29 from 6‐7 p.m. at Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover