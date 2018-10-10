× York County libraries to offer educational seminars on heroin, opioids, addiction and Narcan

YORK COUNTY — The County of York and York County Libraries are launching an educational campaign to teach about heroin, opioids, addiction, substance abuse and Narcan, the life‐saving medication used to reverse the

effects of an opioid overdose.

Through the York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission, the county and libraries will hold courses over the

next several months to educate people about the public health crisis that has killed hundreds of York

Countians over the last several years.

Both trainings are scheduled for multiple dates in October, November, December and January at

library locations around York County. For more dates and locations, visit yorklibraries.org. These

programs are free and open to the public.

The courses are: