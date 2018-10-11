A taste of fall at Iron Hill Brewery in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- From table to tap, Iron Hill Brewery says they strive to serve you the freshest beer and food. If you stop by the Lancaster location you can order from their Oktoberfest menu while enjoying some of their seasonal beers.

Not that pumpkin beer isn't acceptable in other months, it is a must try in October for many reasons. Iron Hill has one on tap and you can even get it to go! If pumpkin isn't your thing they have several other seasonal beers you can sample too.

"The best way to drink out Oktoberfest beer is in our boot," says Head Brewer, Pim Harmsen.

With over a dozen dishes featured on their Oktoberfest menu you can order appetizers, meals, and desserts. This special menu will only be available until Sunday, October, 14. One of the most popular items on the Oktoberfest menu is the Schlachplatte, it has a little bit of everything-- cheddar bratwurst beef knockwurst, German potato salad and more!

On Thursday they are releasing their newest seasonal beer, its a lighter German brew says Harmsen.

Something you can find on Iron Hill's menu is pairing recommendations. A lot of items have suggested beers so they can complete the flavor of each other.

"That's what we do really well here, pair food with beer," says Harmsen.

Harmsen says if an item doesn't have a recommendation you can always ask anyone in the restaurant for suggestions, and if you aren't sure you might like a beer you can sample a few before you order one!

With having 16-18 beers always on tap there is something for everyone to try, from their award winning brews, to seasonal, light, and dark beers too.

Aside from the food and beer Iron Hill Brewery says they like to have an impact in a community, and give back. At every location you can find a dessert called the 'Triple Chocolate Hill'. A portion of the sales go to CureSearch for children's cancer, and the other portion goes to the locations choice of a local organization. Part of the sales in Lancaster go to Mental Health America. Since beginning this program Iron Hill says they have contributed over $245,000 to CureSearch!

The Iron Hill Brewery Lancaster location is off of Harrisburg Pike, for more information on their menu and hours visit their website. Don't forget to check out their brewery, they have one at every location, just ask a staff member for a tour.