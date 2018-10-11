× DA: Two men dead after apparent murder-suicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Two men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Harrisburg, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirms.

Police were called to the 3000 block of North 2nd Street just before 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say another man was found nearby with injuries. That individual was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police add.

There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. You can also submit a tip here.

This story has been updated from its previous version.