Here are some safety tips to avoid SIDS

SIDS is often associated with unsafe sleep practices.
Here are some safety tips:
- Parents should never sleep on a couch with their infants. Instead, keep the baby's sleep area close by -- but separate from where parents sleep
- Cribs should be clear of any toys, bumpers, or pillows
- Prevention starts with good pre-natal health care -- even before conception
- Breastfeeding can also significantly decrease the chances of SIDS
- The safest way for your baby to sleep is on its back, ALONE, in a crib, according to Dr. Michael Goldstein, a neo natologist with Wellspan Health. A baby sleeping on its stomach has twice the chance of dying of SIDS, Goldstein says.
The "Cribs For Kids" program provides a safe crib for any family who needs one. For more information on Cribs For Kids, visit Wellspan's website.