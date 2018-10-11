× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 11, 2018)

Residents of a mobile home park in Lancaster County think flooding from Labor Day weekend could have been prevented.

Pinehurst Manor is next to a gas pipeline that’s currently under construction. Williams Partners, who is working on the pipeline, removed a water basin that residents say could have alleviated some of the water flow. The company says they’re not responsible for the flooding but offered to pay residents half of their damages.

