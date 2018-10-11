Job seekers invited to attend York Career Fair at PeoplesBank Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Nearly 70 companies will gather in York today at PeoplesBank Park for the 2018 York Career Fair.

The career fair is presented by the York County Economic Alliance and will take place from 11AM - 2PM.

Job seekers can learn about careers in a variety of fields, including nursing, economics, packaging and food services.

FOX43 will also be in attendance.

Applicants should dress professionally and bring their resume.

Job seekers with a criminal background are encouraged to attend.

There will be free parking in the Queen Street Parking lot behind PeoplesBank Park.

The York Career Fair is rain or shine.