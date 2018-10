YORK — A man accused of accidentally shooting a 4-year-old girl at a McDonald’s in York City earlier this year has been indicted on possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

The indictment against 33-year-old Jorge Luis Rosa-Hernandez was filed on September 19. Jury selection for trial is scheduled for November 5.

The girl’s leg was grazed by the gunshot on April 29.