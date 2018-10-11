Man accused of running naked through Lancaster Co. neighborhood

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly ran naked in a Willow Street neighborhood.

Between Sunday night and early Monday, Joshua Napolitan ran nude through various residential properties and at one point, stole a robe and t-shirt, valued at $30, police allege. He was also allegedly screaming, which woke up and alarmed neighbors, police add.

When stopped by officers, it was determined that Napolitan was under the influence of heroin, police allege.

Following his arrest, he was processed and released to a responsible party, police note.

Napolitan faces charges of indecent exposure, loitering and prowling at nighttime, theft by unlawful taking, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.