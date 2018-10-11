× Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Lower Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A male motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash.

The York County Coroner was dispatched to the 1500 block of Burkholder Road in Lower Windsor Township around 6:45 p.m. on October 10 for a reported fatality after a two-vehicle crash.

According to the coroner’s release, the crash had occurred just before 6:30 p.m. as the motorcyclist was driving eastbound and passing other drivers erratically before hitting a vehicle traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating the incident, and the deceased will be identified pending notification of next of kin.