Manchester man wanted on two warrants arrested Wednesday

YORK COUNTY — A Manchester man who was wanted on two warrants was arrested Wednesday, court documents show.

Richard Stitzel, 34, was arrested after the vehicle he was driving ran out of gas, the York Daily Record reports.

The warrants stem from two separate incidents: one on August 9, in which Stitzel allegedly drove away with a motorcycle, and the most recent on October 6.

On the 6th, police observed Stitzel driving a Pontiac Firebird to his father’s house on Second Avenue in Manchester. When police initiated a traffic stop, Stitzel allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, according to the criminal complaint.

“I observed Stitzel Jr. pass a vehicle in the borough on S. Landvale St. in a manner that was unsafe and without concern for the safety of others,” the officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police lost sight of Stitzel and suspended the search.

The officer then spoke with the vehicle’s owner, Stitzel’s father, who said that he did not give his son permission to drive it.

Stitzel was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving in connection with this incident.