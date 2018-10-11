Mission Central in urgent need of hurricane relief supplies
MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – MIssion Central in Cumberland County is working to help with hurricane relief efforts.
The organization is still sending items to North Carolina, a month after Hurricane Florence hit. Now, with Hurricane Michael, Mission Central is preparing relief efforts for victims of the latest storm. They are now asking for donations of these urgent items:
- Fingernail and/or toenail clippers
- Bandaids (3/4″ X 3″)
- 16-40 oz. bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner
- Hand towels (no longer than 27″)
- Handi-wipes
- Loose leaf paper
- Single subject spiral notebooks
- Non-aerosol air freshener 4-8 oz.
- Non-aerosol insect repellent 6-14 oz.
Donations can be dropped off at Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg.