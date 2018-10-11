× Mission Central in urgent need of hurricane relief supplies

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – MIssion Central in Cumberland County is working to help with hurricane relief efforts.

The organization is still sending items to North Carolina, a month after Hurricane Florence hit. Now, with Hurricane Michael, Mission Central is preparing relief efforts for victims of the latest storm. They are now asking for donations of these urgent items:

Fingernail and/or toenail clippers

Bandaids (3/4″ X 3″)

16-40 oz. bottle liquid concentrate household cleaner

Hand towels (no longer than 27″)

Handi-wipes

Loose leaf paper

Single subject spiral notebooks

Non-aerosol air freshener 4-8 oz.

Non-aerosol insect repellent 6-14 oz.

Donations can be dropped off at Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive in Mechanicsburg.