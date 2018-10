× Penguins’ goalie Matt Murray diagnosed with concussion

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins’ starting goaltender has been diagnosed with a concussion.

G Matt Murray endured the third known concussion of his career during Monday’s practice.

It’s unknown how long he will be out.

Murray, 24, led the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

So far this season, Murray is 1-1 with a 5.47 goals allowed per game average.