Police need help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Spring Grove.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.

The car (pictured above) struck two occupied vehicles and continued on Route 116 in the direction of Jefferson or Hanover, according to police.

The vehicle, either gold or brown in color, has damage to the passenger side rear tail light and bumper as well as minor damage to the driver side front, police add.

Police say the vehicle may have a Maryland registration and it appears to be a Cadillac or Buick.

Anyone with information should contact Southwestern Regional Police through 911.