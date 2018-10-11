× Police seek information into 2016 cold case shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a cold case shooting from 2016.

Today, October 11, 2018, would have been Tyjerell Curry’s 23rd birthday.

Curry was killed over two years ago, on March 11, 2016.

Police believe that he may have been the unintended victim of a shooting.

Curry was being driven home by friends when an unknown suspect fired on the vehicle.

Curry is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, and ran home where he collapsed on the floor and was found by police.

He was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Harrisburg Detectives are seeking anyone who may have information regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gibney at (717) 255-3162 or rgibney@harrisburgpa.gov, or Sgt. Gautsch at (717) 255-3170 or kgautsch@harrisburgpa.gov .

You may also call the Dauphin County Police Dispatch at (717) 558-6900 and ask for a City Detective or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.