Police seek suspect from retail theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the above pictured man who was involved in a recent retail theft.

The suspect allegedly committed a retail theft at the Sheetz store in the 1500 block of East Main Street in Rapho Township on September 8.

The suspect had a goatee and was driving a tan, late 90’s or early 2000’s Chevy S-10 pickup truck with an extended cab, silver bed-mounted tool box, and a black mesh screen between the bed and cab.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Manheim Borough police Detective Aaron Szulborski at 717-665-2481, ext. 105.