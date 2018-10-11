× U.S. Marshals apprehend New York fugitive Thursday in downtown York

HARRISBURG — A former New York resident wanted for a series of strong-arm robberies in Brooklyn was arrested in York Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kevin Witherspoon, 27, of Kings County, NY, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the 500 block of Walnut Street. He was arrested without incident and taken to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit pending extradition to New York.

According to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane, Witherspoon was accused of committing the robberies in July and later failed to appear in court to answer the charges. Attempts to find him in New York proved unsuccessful, and the Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

An investigation revealed Witherspoon had fled to York.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force places a high priority on fugitive cases in which there is the use of threat of violence against innocent victims,” Pane said in a press release. “Our community will not be a safe haven for those charged with such violent crimes. We will seek them out so they may face justice.”