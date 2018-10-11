Warm, stuffy and rainy Thursday before a transition to fall-like conditions finally arrive

TRANSITIONING FROM THE WARMTH: The next cold front crosses through Thursday, and it’s a potent one. It also brings some added moisture associated with Michael, so the day looks like quite the soaker. Expect plenty of showers to start, so grab the umbrella as you step outside. It’s warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures hold steady through the rest of the day due to the clouds and the showers. Some heavier pockets and rumbles of thunder are possible. We miss the brunt of the remnant moisture, but we’ll have to watch for some potential minor flooding in a few locations, especially to the far southeastern parts of the area. Some spots could see as much as a half of an inch to one inch of rainfall. In the wake of the front, less humid and cooler—yes, cooler air works into the region through the night! Breezes pick up, and they usher in the cooler air, also lower humidity levels too. Lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly sunny for Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a bit of a breeze. Finally, the crisp and cool feel of fall missing so far for October arrives!

COOLER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend continues the return to the fall feel that’s been lacking for much of the month! Saturday brings some clouds to start, and perhaps a couple light showers before daybreak. However, a good amount of sunshine works in for the afternoon. Expect cool readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It’s a chilly and clear start to Sunday, and there could even be some patchy areas of frost in our cool spots to the north and northwest. As the next front approaches, skies go from sunshine to clouds during the afternoon. Expect readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings the next chance for showers as a cold front approaches. Expect plenty of clouds, with temperatures a bit milder as well. Readings are in the lower to middle 60s. Showers should end through the night on Monday, but there is some indication they could linger into Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now, expect the showers to end before daybreak. It’s cooler and breezy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday is partly cloudy. Readings are in the middle to upper 50s again.

Have a great Thursday!