Woman attempts to get away with cart full of groceries in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A woman tried to get away with a cart full of groceries valued at over $200. It happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Weis Markets store located at 1204 Millersville Pike. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, loaded a shopping cart with $206.51 worth of merchandise. She then left the store without paying. When confronted by store employees, she abandoned the cart and fled the area.



Police ask anyone with information to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”