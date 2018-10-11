× York County storm chaser accused of bouncing check before leaving to cover Hurricane Florence

EAST PROSPECT, York County — State Police have charged the co-founder of S&S Storm Chase and Forecast Team with theft by deception and passing bad checks after they say he bounced a check for $5,300 before leaving for North Carolina to cover Hurricane Florence last month.

Brad Matthew Sweitzer, 41, of Wrightsville, was charged on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

Sweitzer is accused of depositing the check from Northwest Savings Bank at the BB&T Bank in East Prospect on Sept. 7. The check bounced three days later.

Police say the Northwest Savings Bank account the check was drawn from was closed, but that wasn’t known until after Sweitzer withdrew the cash from the BB&T Bank account.

The S&S Storm Chase and Forecast Team, based out of Red Lion, says on its Facebook page that its mission is to provide reliable information to the general public and real-time live streaming of extreme weather events. Its Facebook page has 191,436 followers.