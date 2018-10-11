× York man charged with stalking

YORK, PA — A York man is facing stalking charges after police say he followed a woman home from a movie theater. The victim told police that Daniel Bass, 32, followed her home from the theater, at least a five minute drive, at 10 p.m on Wednesday, October 10th. This after Bass allegedly had been harassing her via phone calls, texts messages and social media for the past two weeks.

The victim said Bass, known to her through mutual friends, asked for her address and to send him pictures. The victim told Bass to leave her alone. She blocked Bass’ number, but he continued to call numerous times, leading up to him following her from the theater. The victim was leaving the theater when Bass approached her and asked to speak with her. The victim again rebuffed Bass. She says she stopped at her residence with a friend to drop items off and then took her friend home. When she returned, there was Bass, walking up and down the sidewalk outside her home. The victim tried to hide inside her car and call police. She says Bass stood in front of her car before leaving the scene.

While police were talking to the victim, Bass returned to the scene, and could not give police a clear reason why he was there, according to court documents. Bass is charged with stalking and stalking with intent to cause emotional distress.