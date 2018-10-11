× York man facing charges after DNA helps crack 2006 burglary case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after his DNA matched blood left at a 2006 crime scene.

Aaron Handy, 32, of York, is facing burglary and theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

In March 2006, a suspect forced entry into a home in the 300 block of Cobblestone Lane in Lancaster and ransacked the home, stealing $200 worth of electronics and items totaling $700.

When processing the crime scene, police found blood on a door handle.

That sample was sent to the PSP DNA lab in Greensburg for analysis.

No match was found at that time, and the sample profiled was entered into the CODIS unknown file.

In July 2018, PSP DNA lab notified Manheim Township Police that Handy’s DNA matched the unknown profiled.

A search warrant was obtained for Handy’s DNA, and once compared to the unknown sample from the burglary, it was found they were a match.

Now, he is facing charges.