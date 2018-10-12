× 2 Lancaster County men sentenced in separate child pornography cases

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Lancaster County men were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to charges stemming from separate child pornography investigations, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Pfeiffer, 63, of Manheim Borough, and Christopher Presler, 59, of West Hempfield Township, both pleaded guilty to felony child pornography counts in separate hearings this week in Lancaster County Court.

Pfeiffer was charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography after an investigation by Manheim Borough Police. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of supervision, with the first two years on house arrest, by Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker.

Presler was also charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography by West Hempfield Township police. He will also serve 10 years supervision, with the first two years on house arrest, by Reinaker.