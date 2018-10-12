× Police: 4 men, 1 juvenile charged after ‘large fight’ on Lancaster street

LANCASTER — Police have charged four Lancaster men and a juvenile offender with rioting and disorderly conduct after a “large fight” involving several people at Pershing Avenue and Green Street.

The incident occurred on Oct. 4 at about 1:05 p.m., according to Lancaster Police. Officers dispatched to the scene were unable to locate anyone that had been involved in the fight, and no one approached them to provide information.

Later that day, police say, police saw video of the fight that had been posted on social media. The video depicted a verbal altercation involving five males, which soon escalated into a physical fight, police say. One of the males, later identified as Giovanni Rivera, is allegedly shown pulling out a machete and making several attempts to strike another male, later identified as Elijah Galvin.

Using the social media video and footage taken from Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras, police say they were eventually able to identify the males involved in the fight. Criminal charges were filed against the four adult males, and a juvenile offense was filed against the juvenile.

Charged in the fight were:

Giovanni Lee Rivera, 21, of the 500 block of Pershing Avenue

Elijah Ryan Galvin, 20, unknown Lancaster address

Christopher Jesus Medina, 20, of the 500 block of Pershing Avenue

Jesus Medina-Roman, 18, of the 500 block of Pershing Avenue

A 17-year-old juvenile with a Lancaster address

Medina-Roman was arraigned on the charges on Oct. 11 and released on $5,000 unsecured bail, police say.

The other suspects remain at large.