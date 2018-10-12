Construction company pays homeowners for flood damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday’s heavy rain brings back memories for the people who live at Pinehurst Manor Mobile Park.

“We actually had river currents through here. It took out the retaining wall. And we were right in line,” said Charles Synder, who lives in the park.

The Lancaster County mobile park was one of many spots in Rapho Township that was hit hard by the flooding we saw Labor Day Weekend.

“Boats came to get me and Revel out, my dog. It was a mess,” said Snyder.

Seven homes were condemned in the floods.

“Inside I had 11 inches of mud more than water. All that fresh dug from the pipeline came down here. It was a mess,” said Willard Reigel, homeowner and park manager.

A mess that some residents we spoke with say could have been prevented.

The pipeline Reigel mentioned is under construction right next to the park.

Construction company Williams Partners removed a water basin while working on the site not long ago, and people who live there say the basin would have alleviated some of the water flow.

“I’m not saying we wouldn’t have had water, but how much would we have had?” said Reigel.

But Williams Partners says they did nothing wrong.

In a statement to Fox 43, a spokesperson for the company said, “We worked with the Lancaster County Conservation District and Rapho Township to investigate the cause of the flooding incident. A comprehensive engineering analysis conducted by a hydrology engineer concluded that a fully operational storm water basin would not have prevented the flooding.”

The conservation district and the township could not be reached for comment.

But despite their claim of innocence, the company still offering to pay back some damages.

People who live in Pinehurst told us they were offered half their money back in damages, in exchange for a signature promising not to sue the company.

All 25 home owners accepted the deal.

“Do I think it was fair? Not completely. I appreciate the help, but I don’t think it was totally fair,” said Snyder.