Eagles get back on track with road win at Giants

NEW JERSEY– The Philadelphia Eagles righted the ship on Thursday night, knocking off the division rival New York Giants.

Philadelphia took a 24-6 lead into halftime, and never looked back, finishing off New York by a 34-13 tally.

The win brings the Eagles’ record to 3-3, while it drops the Giants to 1-5.

Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz threw for 278 yards and 3 TD’s, finding rhythm with his receivers for the first time since his return from a knee injury.

WR Alshon Jeffrey brought in two scores, while TE Zach Ertz continued his hot start by bringing in a score of his own.

The lone bright spot for the Giants was rookie RB Saquon Barkley, who had 130 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards to lead the team in both categories.

However, the Giants’ offensive line struggled, and the defense never seemed to find its footing in the team’s third consecutive loss.

New York will look to get back on track when they visit Atlanta on the road for Monday Night Football on October 22.

The Eagles will return home to face the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. on October 21.