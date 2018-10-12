Experience the haunts and thrills of Field of Screams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- There is still plenty of time to celebrate Halloween at America's #1 Haunted Attraction, Field of Screams.

The attraction, located in Mountville, Lancaster County features 4 main attractions and 4 more amusements for visitors. They include the Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, Nocturnal Wasteland, Escape Games, Extreme Blackout, 5k Zombie Fun Run, and the Entertainment Area.

Field of Screams is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Halloween from now until mid November with attractions opening each night at 6:00PM.

Admission prices differ by day and month.

Here are the prices for Friday, October 12th, 2018:

CASH ONLY at the ticket booth

at the ticket booth ATM on location

To buy with a credit card, purchase online.

SCREAM PASS $35.00, includes all four attractions, plus entertainment area

TRIPLE COMBO PASS $33.00, choose 3 of 4 attractions

DOUBLE COMBO PASS, $30.00, choose 2 of 4 attractions

HAUNTED HAYRIDE $20.00

DEN OF DARKNESS $16.00

FRIGHTMARE ASYLUM $16.00

NOCTURNAL WASTERLAND $16.00

VIP UPGRADE $20.00, Skip to the front of the line

GROUPS $30.00 each, 25 or more people.