Finally, the fall feel is in place for Friday, and it’s here to stay through the weekend

FINALLY FEELING LIKE FALL: A potent cold front has crossed through the region, and a return to fall has finally arrived! In the wake of the front, less humid and cooler—yes, cooler air works into the region through the morning! Temperatures dip into the 50s with strong winds out of the northwest gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. Skies are partly to mostly sunny for the rest of Friday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with the breeze still in place to add an extra cool note. Clouds increase through the evening ahead of a quick moving wave in the atmosphere. The evening forecast is dry but chilly, with temperatures falling through the 50s. A few light showers are possible later tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the 40s.

COOLER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend continues the return to the fall feel that’s been lacking for much of the month! Saturday brings some clouds to start, and perhaps a couple light showers before daybreak. However, a good amount of sunshine works in for the afternoon. Expect cool readings in the middle to upper 50s. The overnight period is mostly clear, chilly and calm. It’s a chilly and clear start to Sunday, and there could even be some patchy areas of frost in our cool spots to the north and northwest. As the next front approaches, skies go from sunshine to clouds during the afternoon. Expect readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings the next chance for showers as a cold front approaches. Expect plenty of clouds, with temperatures a bit milder as well. Readings are in the lower to middle 60s. Showers should end through the night on Monday, coming to an end before daybreak on Tuesday. It’s cooler and breezy, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Wednesday is partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Readings are in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday bring more cool and breezy conditions to Central PA.

Have a great weekend!