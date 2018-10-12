× FOX43’s Jackie De Tore to host 2018 Iron Chef Competition

FOX43’s Jackie De Tore will host the 3rd Annual Iron Chef Competition benefitting the York County Food Bank.

Four of the best local chefs that York has to offer will battle it out using their culinary genius to create a three course meal with various “secret” ingredients on Monday, October 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the life saving programs provided by the York County Food Bank.

For more information and ticket purchases, you can visit the event website here.