Here’s what you need to know about Penn State’s Big Ten Homecoming clash with Michigan State Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK — Idle last week after their prime-time loss to Ohio State, the Penn State Nittany Lions return to action Saturday with Homecoming clash with Big Ten rival Michigan State in Beaver Stadium.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

The game will be a Stripe Out.

GAME-DAY PARKING: Penn State announced today that all game day parking has been exhausted for Saturday’s game vs. Michigan State. Fans attending Saturday’s contest who do not have a parking permit will not be able to purchase a permit for the Beaver Stadium parking lots the rest of the week, including Saturday.

Several options for fans who do not have a parking permit are listed below.

For Fans Who Don’t Have a Pre-Paid or Advance Parking Permit:

Fans who don’t have a pre-paid or advance parking permit for the Michigan State game are encouraged to carpool or consider other options to get to Beaver Stadium, including:

CATA Game Day Shuttle – two routes to Beaver Stadium (catabus.com)

On campus in the Eisenhower, HUB or Nittany decks and walking or taking CATA Blue or White Loop (parking fee at all campus decks);

Lot Red A, located west of North Atherton Street by the Westgate Building and walking or taking CATA Blue Loop (parking fee at Lot Red A);

Several downtown parking garages have hourly rates, including the Beaver Avenue, Fraser Street, McAllister Street and Pugh Street Garages, on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can walk from the garages, take the CATA Game Day Shuttle or CATA Blue or White Loop to Beaver Stadium;

Uber (drop off and pick up locations near stadium);

Grange Park (car and RV park and ride shuttle provided by Cole Transportation; fee for parking and shuttle on Friday/Saturday; grangefair.com).

All parking permits for the Michigan State game that were purchased via 1-800-NITTANY earlier this week were fulfilled and shipped via express mail.

BTN Tailgate Originating from Outside Bryce Jordan Center Saturday at 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate will originate Saturday from 10 a.m.-Noon and fans are invited to attend the free event.

The program will be located just outside Gate B at the Bryce Jordan Center, as part of Fan Fest on Curtin Road. BTN Tailgate is hosted by Dave Revsine, with analysts Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and former Nittany Lion NFL first round selection Anthony “Spice” Adams. Michelle McMahon is the program’s reporter.

BTN Tailgate is the second live college football pre-game television program to visit Penn State this season, as ESPN’s College Gameday originated from Old Main lawn for the Ohio State game.

Fans can access the “pit” for BTN Tailgate at 9 a.m. Saturday and make their own signs.

The following regulations will be in place:

Fans can access the pit Saturday at 9 a.m. (no overnight camping)

Fans entering the pit will be screened by security personnel

No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage will be allowed (i.e., no political, religious, or .com, .org, .net signage)

No signs or flags on a stick

No food or drinks

Throwing of objects is prohibited

BEWARE OF FAKE TICKETS: Fans are being advised by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics to be cautious of counterfeit tickets, including the print-at-home format and illegally reproduced single game tickets purchased from non-authorized sources, for the Michigan State game.

The ticketing staff at the Beaver Stadium gates and ticket windows and University Police confiscated more than 300 counterfeit tickets before and during the Nittany Lions’ last home game, against Ohio State on Sept. 29. More than 300 fans who thought they had purchased official Penn State tickets for the game vs. the Buckeyes tried to gain admittance with counterfeit tickets and were denied admission.

Penn State continues to encourage fans buying tickets to only purchase them through Penn State authorized sources. The Penn State Athletic Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com/pennstate are the only authorized sources for tickets to Nittany Lion athletic home events.

Fans purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources assume the risk that tickets purchased are counterfeit or the barcodes have been invalidated. Anyone attempting to enter Beaver Stadium with a counterfeit or invalid barcode on their ticket will be denied entry.