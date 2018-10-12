× Hershey’s and Reese’s brands unite for the ultimate product mashup

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today revealed one of the most epic brand collaborations of all-time: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar with Reese’s Pieces candy. The new bar combines two iconic brands – Hershey’s & Reese’s – to create the ultimate mash-up.

“The mashup between Hershey’s Milk Chocolate and Reese’s Pieces candy is an ultimate celebration of the top two iconic chocolate franchises that will melt your heart to pieces for a once-in-a-lifetime epic treat,” said Kriston Ohm, Senior Manager, Hershey’s brand.

A Sweet Engagement

The new epic candy bar also received an epic endorsement from real-life (and recently engaged couple), Jenny Ries and Craig Hirschey (and yes, pronounced like Reese & Hershey). Ries is marrying Hirschey in an engagement so ironic, yet perfect with the launch of the new Hershey’s and Reese’s mashup.

It wasn’t long before Hershey’s and Reese’s (the brands) learned of this sweet engagement. The chocolate brands, who had been planning to create one of the most epic collaborations over the past year, now had the ability to mirror the real-life couple – Ries and Hirschey.

To celebrate this engagement and the launch of the new candy bar, Hirschey and Ries were invited to a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot in Hershey, Pa. – the home of Hershey’s and Reese’s. The couple was treated to the ultimate chocolate photo shoot and a full day alongside the iconic Hershey’s and Reese’s mascots. They created picture-perfect moments to announce their upcoming marriage, with iconic shots from renowned Hershey, Pa. attractions including, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Hersheypark and The Hotel Hershey.

“This is a match made in chocolate heaven! We’re excited our favorite brands are helping us celebrate, especially since we all have matching sweet names,” said Jenny Ries. “Craig and I can’t thank Hershey’s and Reese’s enough for throwing us the sweetest engagement celebrations.”

The couple showcased their special love story while celebrating with their favorite chocolate and namesake brands. Engagement announcements appeared in both the couple’s and the brand’s hometown papers to celebrate Hirschey and Ries while teasing the new product.

Marrying Two Iconic Brands

The sweet matrimony doesn’t end with the engagement celebrations. Consumers can celebrate the sweet marriage of their two favorite brands when the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar with Reese’s Pieces candy becomes available at retailers nationwide in late November 2018 (and stay tuned for the Hirschey and Ries wedding in February 2019).

The new mash-up will be available in a standard bar and king-size bar.

Official Product Name : Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar with Reese’s Pieces candy

: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar with Reese’s Pieces candy Size : Standard size 1.55 oz. (MSRP starting at $0.99) and king size 2.55-oz. (MSRP starting at $1.69)

: Standard size 1.55 oz. (MSRP starting at $0.99) and king size 2.55-oz. (MSRP starting at $1.69) Availability: The product will be available on shelves nationwide starting in late November 2018

SOURCE: Hershey’s